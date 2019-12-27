Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receivers of the last decade although the 2010s haven't exactly ended well for him. The Pro Bowl wide receiver was cut by the Oakland Raider and released by the New England Patriots after his antics became a bigger story than his talent. Since then, Brown has been all over social media engaging in some petty antics and rants against the NFL. As we head into the last game of the season, there is still time for teams to sign free agents before making a run. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints are looking to make one final push and are taking a risk on AB.

The wide receiver is in New Orleans this morning where he is working out with the team. He even posted his waiver form on social media but quickly deleted it. Needless to say, new team, same old mistakes.

It's important to note that this workout isn't a guarantee that he'll sign with the team. If the Saints don't like what they see, they won't be obligated to sign him. Based on Brown's workouts, it's clear he has the talent to be an elite receiver, it's just his attitude that will determine whether he gets back in the league. Even if he does sign, there is still a chance Roger Goodell puts him on the exempt list due to the pending investigation against him.

Check out some of the best reactions to the news, below.