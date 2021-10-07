mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SahBabii Shares New Song "Switch"

Alex Zidel
October 07, 2021 09:39
SahBabii releases the second single from his upcoming album "Do It For Demon," titled "Switch."


Atlanta rapper SahBabii is one of the more charismatic performers in the city's local hip-hop scene, and he's on track to release his most focused musical effort later this month. Previously, we heard from the artist when he released "Bread Head," which kicked off the rollout for his new album Do It For Demon, which is named in honor of his late friend. With the project set to commemorate the life of Sah's fallen friend Demon, the rapper has officially come through with the second single from his upcoming body of work, titled "Switch."

The new single features an upbeat tribal chant, which brings back memories of Demon's energy for SahBabii. While "Switch" contains some of the playful wordplay that fans have grown to love from Sah, it also speaks to some of his most painful memories of the last year, allowing the listener to learn more about him.

Stay tuned for SahBabii's new album Do It For Demon later this month and check out "Switch" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Master Splinter got bodyguards, they protectin' rats
I got straps bigger than my bodyguard, that's fuckin' facts
Yeah, n***as better have some body armor, I'm clappin' back
Like I got a TV in my spine, them boys gon' watch my back

