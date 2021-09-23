SahBabii Remembers His Late Friend On "Bread Head"

SahBabii is taking his music to a different place, getting a little more serious in his latest single release. Known for his nautical sea references, humorous ad-libs, and his projects Squidtastic and Barnacles, SahBabii is switching things up on his new song "Bread Head," which is off his upcoming project Do It For Demon.

The body of work, which was announced earlier on Thursday, will focus primarily on SahBabii's feelings of grief after losing his close friend Demon, who was a family friend and actually lived with the rapper's family. "Bread Head" is the first single to drop from the forthcoming project and it shows a more serious side of SahBabii, while also giving his day-one fans some of the references and ad-libs that they've grown to love and expect. This next era seems to be pretty evolutionary for Sah, and we're tuned in for it all.

Listen to his new single below and keep it locked to hear more about Do It For Demon in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Long live the Demon, he gone come back from the dead

I just pulled up to the bank, withdrawed some cash, same price as your head

Pull up on your block like I do locs and dye your dreads

I just caught a body-ody, four-five bullets thick like Meg