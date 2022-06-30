Safaree Samuels Brings A Party Jam With "Hot Gyal BDay" Single

We're less than a week away from Safaree Samuels's birthday, and to help celebrate, the reality star rapper is back with another single. These days, it's not difficult to find Samuels's name wrapped up in a bit of controversy as his often tense relationship with ex-wife Erica Mena finds itself unraveling on social media. As Samuels moves on with a new girlfriend, Mena has fired off serious allegations against him, but he has taken the hits and decided to capitalize on all of the attention.

It is no secret that Samuels has long worked on his music career, even releasing his official debut studio album Straittback in 2020 following years of mixtapes. Today (June 29), Samuels returned with a new single, "Hot Gyal BDay," and it arrives with a silly, light-hearted music video that puts Safaree, and his roots, centerstage.

Like many other artists, Samuels is hoping that this one lands on summer party playlists worldwide, so we'll let you stream "Hot Gyal BDay" for yourself and weigh in with your thoughts.