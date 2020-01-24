Safaree Drops Anticipated Debut "Straitt" With Islands-Inspired Beats

He pulled quite a stunt to promote this album, so you know Safaree Samuels is more than excited now that Straitt has arrived. The Love & Hip Hop New York star was recently spotted wearing a fur coat as he stood on a billboard in his hometown New York City neighborhood hoping to bring awareness to his latest project.

Safaree has been releasing his own music and working behind the scenes for other artists for years, but finally, he released his debut studio album. The offering features additional vocals from Barachi, DYDY, Ricky Blaze, Verse Simmonds, Ron-E, B Smoove, Phresher, Jahmiel, Loomis, Sean Kingston, and Safree's friend Love & Hip Hop New York co-star, Papoose.

The album is a fusion of hip hop and island jams that will either have your head nodding or your hips moving. Check out Safaree's official introduction and let us know what you think of Straitt.

Tracklist

1. Parasites

2. Robbery ft. Barachi

3. Why? ft. DYDY

4. Freak Dat

5. Explosions ft. Ricky Blaze & Verse Simmonds

6. Sexy Body ft. Ron-E & B Smoove

7. Buss Ah Blank

8. Pray For Me ft. Phresher & Papoose

9. No Regular Girl ft. Jahmiel

10. Purpose of Love ft. Loomis

11. Paradise ft. Sean Kingston