The world is on its "New Year, New Me" tip, and many artists are joining the movement as they prepare to release new music. The end of one year and the beginning of the next is always prime time for new releases, and Safaree Samuels has shared that he's adding his name to that list. Since 2015, Safaree has dropped four mixtapes, and he recently told his nearly three million followers on Instagram that the best is yet to come. However, he didn't clarify if this will be another mixtape or a studio album.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"'STRAITT' 1/24/20 🚨 🎵 My Best body of work coming soon‼️‼️" Safaree wrote. "Cover photo : @mr_guerra Artwork : @iamylo Exequetive producer: @rickyblazetv Mixed & Mastered by @traviskr8ts Need all my fans & supporters to Rp this‼️ #Straitt." Over on his wife's Instagram page, Erica Mena shared her enthusiasm for her husband's forthcoming project.

"Jan 24 2020 STRAITT 🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿," the expectant mother wrote. "I watched my husband literally create his very best work. So honored to call him the leader of our kingdom. This is it!!! @safaree." Straitt isn't the only project the reality star couple are pushing; they're currently featured on VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York, are preparing for their wedding special, and it's rumored that they may even have a baby special on the way. Check out a few of Safaree's previous songs below and let us know if you're looking forward to Straitt.