The time is drawing near for Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena to welcome their baby girl into the world. As the couple shares day-by-day model snapshots of Erica's growing baby belly, Love & Hip Hop New York fans are walking through what will eventually lead up to the couple's wedding. VH1 cameras have been rolling ever since Safaree proposed this time last year, including their lavish wedding ceremony where they officially became The Samuels'.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Erica took a moment to reflect on the Christmas Eve proposal that changed her life by sharing a video of Safaree planning their big day. "One year ago today♥️🙏🏽 @safaree asked my son and mother for my hand in marriage," Erica wrote in the caption. "My family and closest friends were all in on everything. I swore for whatever reason I was getting a car because I was told to stay up stairs and get ready for a Christmas Eve 'date night.'

In the Instagram clip, viewers can see all of the careful planning that went into Safaree popping the question, including having a popular R&B group on hand. "My husband had thousands of rose petals along with candles all over my house," Erica continued. "He put together every single detail. Down to have 112 singing our song 'Crazy over you' in the living room. Let’s never forget my own set of fireworks in my backyard. 🌹✨Here is a sneak peek of the most magical engagement ever✨♥️ Wedding special we will drop everything that leads up to our I Do." Check it out below.