In news that came as a shock to few, Safaree Samuels is explaining his recent social media posts about skin bleaching. Just ahead of the birth of his newborn son, Safaree turned heads when he announced online that he was beginning his "skin bleaching process." He added that it was "time for a change," and it was a declaration that confused the public.

Immediate responses were varied, but the overall consensus was that the Love & Hip Hop star was pulling some sort of prank or looking for attention. Samuels later doubled down on his "bleaching" by sharing a heavily filtered photo of himself, but he was once again called out.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

On Friday (June 2), Safaree reappeared to explain his recent antics. "I just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin," said Samuels. "I only said that because I'm dropping a skincare line and pretty much, it's to enhance your already beautiful skin. So, that's all it's about. So, to everybody that was hitting me up and people I really know was really asking me about if I'm really gonna bleach my skin."

Safaree reiterated that he wouldn't ever do something to alter his skin tone and after the video circulated online, people responded by letting the rapper know that they didn't believe him in the first place. Check out Safaree's explanation below.