June has been a rough month for Safaree, considering his divorce from Erica Mena in the midst of her pregnancy with his child. Still, it's not looking up as concern and criticism from fans continue regarding his new skin bleaching venture, which became a topic of conversation yesterday after he posted a picture on Instagram. The picture, which almost looks airbrushed or edited, was laughed at and attacked by fans who were confused about his appearance. Apparently, via an exchange in the comments with TV personality Don Benjamin, is a result of the skin bleaching process.

"Lmaoo someone used too much smooth filter," one Instagram user commented under the picture, which was reposted all over the internet for its surprising appearance. The exchange with Benjamin started when the personality commented "What in the edit?", to which Safaree responded "Started my bleach process bro." Safaree had announced the move last week in a tweet that read "Starting my skin bleaching process today... it’s time for change."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI

Fans have scrutinized the 39-year-old celebrity for the move which some see as lucrative and solely for attention. Many have connected this stunt with others, like faking his divorce numerous times, as a pattern of attention-seeking moves.

Recently, Moniece Slaughter of Love & Hip Hop was criticized for allegedly skin bleaching. She denied the allegations, stating: "I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE."

Do you think this is a good move for Safaree? Let us know and check out the post below: