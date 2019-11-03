Sada Baby Keeps The Music Coming With "2K20"

It takes a unique level of hunger to drop two projects in the same year and then continue to put out singles in the year's final stretch. Sada Baby already secured himself one of the strongest albums of 2019 with Bartier Bounty in January, but last month he followed it up with the 21-track Whoop Tape. As if he hadn't already proved himself to be one of the hardest hitters out of Detroit right now - Danny Brown would argue that he undoubtedly is - Sada Baby has shared two more banging tracks since Whoop Tape. Two weeks ago, we got "Lame" and, now, we got "2K20".

Skuba Steve is in top form on "2K20", although it's rare you find him giving any less. He gallops to every corner of the thunderous beat. He lets out menacing laughs to disarm opponents and then promptly returns to spraying flexes and threats, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

A music video for "2K20" is set to drop on Monday, in which Sada Baby will display his basketball skills.

Quotable Lyrics

I buss a brick in your baby tub, savage n****

And made a sammich in your kitchen, I'm a classic n****

I mean blassic, I'm blood, I'm the red whoop

Talkin' out the side of your neck gon' get your head -