Sada Baby Strikes Hard On "Whoop Tape" With Waka Flocka, Fredo Bang, & More

Detroit rapper Sada Baby is one of the strongest forces in his city right now. The young man has been shaking things up, bringing a focus to the streets and never glamorizing his lifestyle on record. In the weeks leading up to today, we've heard new music from the recording artist and today, he blesses us with a fresh mixtape.

Right now, Whoop Tape is available via DatPiff. With features from Waka Flocka, Paper Lovee, Fredo Bang, Skuba Ruffin, and many others, Sada Baby has some help here. The body of work runs just over twenty songs, including one bonus cut. Have a listen to the tape below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. Whoop Me Down

2. Bloxk Day

3. Whoop N Wham

4. Helluva

5. Tien N Yamcha

6. Skanilla Ice

7. Kold Lil Choppa (feat. Skuba Ruffin)

8. Bolumbus Day

9. Waka Sada (feat. Waka Flocka)

10. Paper Skuba (feat. Paper Lovee)

11. Skuba Bang (feat. Fredo Bang)

12. 007

13. Balifornia

14. Skub N Skilla Show (feat. Skilla Baby)

15. Lil Blood Nem (feat. Skilla Baby, 40 Glock & Drego)

16. Pony Down

17. Shang Tsung (feat. Skuba Ruffin)

18. Mega Tron (feat. Toure)

19. Katch If You Kan (feat. Big Squad Peno)

20. Offensive Threat

21. Bersatile (Bonus Track)