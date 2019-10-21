mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Returns With His Latest Track "Lame"

Aron A.
October 21, 2019 16:03
Straight out the Detroit, Sada Baby delivers some brand new heat.


Sada Baby is currently the next up out of Detroit. As a brighter spotlight has shined over the city's rap scene, there's been an influx of rappers coming out of the city. Sada Baby is definitely leading this resurgence in a way. Bartier Bounty is undoubtedly one of the hardest projects of the year. He's continued to drop off new music over the years and now, he returns with his latest drop, "Lame." The rapper's bars on the track are equally hilarious as they are menacing as he jumps from fucking your wife to busting someone in the year because "they heard sum'."

The song was produced by Dux Jones who delivers a gritty beat for Saba Baby. The song also arrived with visuals that were shot by Jerry Production.

Peep the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Green beam or the infrared
Triple beam or the fish scale
Foreign whip I'mma fishtail
Unc' tellin' me brick tales (UHHHHH)

