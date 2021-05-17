Sada Baby, Big Sean, & Hit-Boy Have Some Fun On "Little While"

Sada Baby, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy have reunited for the first time since linking up on the epic "Friday Night Cypher," with Sada officially firing off his new single "Little While." Set to be included on his forthcoming album, which features confirmed appearances from Murda Beatz, Hit-Boy (who laced up to thirty songs for the Detroit rapper), Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa, the single finds Sada looking to deliver some "intentionally fun music" for the first time since "Whole Lotta Choppas."

On that note, "Little While" features an uptempo and percussive Hit-Boy instrumental, the perfect backdrop for Sada and Sean alike to get a little mischievous with the flow and lyrical content. "Sean was there one day while I was recording," reflects Sada, speaking about the song's creation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "I wanted him to hear a "Little While" and I let him hear it. And he never stopped asking me about the song to the point to the point to where he was just like, I'm going to put a verse on it."

Check out their handiwork, the first single off Sada's upcoming body of work, and sound off if you appreciate the chemistry these two Detroit rappers continue to exhibit.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

With the Van Damme, with the wham-bam, with the scram ma'am

Quick to grab a bitch titties like a mammogram

Quick to look at myself like I am the man

You ni*&as actin' like Trump, won't accept defeat,

Ni**a beat fair and square, tryna say I cheat

Goddamn, this a Hit-Boy, play that beat