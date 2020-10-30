During the later stages of 2018 and well into 2019, Nike and Sacai proved to be in the midst of one of the best collabs in the sneaker world. Everyone remembers the LDWaffle and just how popular those first few colorways were. It truly seemed impossible to even get your hands on a pair, and now, they sell for well-above retail on the resale market. Now, in 2020, Nike and Sacai are looking to relive that magic with two colorways of what is being dubbed the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle.

The two colorways are displayed in the official images, which can be found below. The first is a "Sail" model that has a beige upper, all while blue and red highlights are spread throughout. The other offering is a simple black and white model that one would come to expect from any sneaker. As for the aesthetics, the VaporWaffle features a DIY motif to it as the Nike swoosh is layered, all while the back heel extends out like a platform. It's one of those unique silhouettes that Nike and Sacai knock out of the park.

These will be making their way to stores on November 6th although a bigger release will take place on November 13th through the SNKRS App, where each colorway will go for $180 USD.

Image via Nike

