Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have more sneaker and apparel collabs in the pipeline, including a trio of Sacai x Nike LDWaffle colorways and two more Sacai x Nike Blazer Mids.

Just like the first run of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles and Blazers, the upcoming collabs represent a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers, fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design.

For instance, the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle marries the Waffle Daybreak and LDV, while the Sacai x Nike Blazer Mid forges together the Nike Dunk and Blazer. Both of the silhouette come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

In addition to the new sneaker collabs, Sacai and Nike will be releasing a range of apparel. According to Nike, the 11-piece collection combines the past and present of Nike’s running apparel innovations "through a tour de force of strikingly-contrasted logos, patterns, colors and hemlines."

All of the gear will be available in September. Continue scrolling for a look at the upcoming collection, and click here for more details.

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle/Nike

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle/Nike

Sacai x Nike LDWaffle/Nike

Sacai x Nike Blazer/Nike

Sacai x Nike Blazer/Nike

Sacai x Nike

Sacai x Nike

Sacai x Nike

Sacai x Nike