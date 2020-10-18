Over the past couple of years, Nike and Sacai have been blessing fans with a string of collabs. Depending on who you ask, the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle is easily one of the best shoes of the last decade, especially when it comes to the original colorways that were released. While the two have been fairly quiet over the last little while, rumors have been floating around of a few more Vaporwaffle offerings that have piqued the interest of fans all around the world.

Now, thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @shawnleekix, we have a look at two of these offerings which are reportedly rumored to be dropping during the early stages of 2021. Both colorways have that signature Vaporwaffle look as we have numerous materials on the upper and a midsole that features multiple layers, particularly near the back heel, where the shoe sticks out a bit. As for the colorways, one of these features a wheat aesthetic with some navy blue and white highlights. The other offering is purple and orange which makes for a pretty unique look.

At this point, a release date has not yet been determined, so stay tuned for updates as we will have those for you in the near future. Head to the comments section below, and let us know what you think.