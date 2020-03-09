Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have even more sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of their recently released Nike LDWaffles and Nike Blazer Mid collections. The Sacai x Nike LDWaffle will be featured once again this year, as two new black and white colorways are officially slated to launch on Tuesday, March 10th. Each pair will retail for $160.

Just like both of the previous runs of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles collabs, the newly unveiled sneaker represents a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers, fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. As a result, the special edition sneakers come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

Continue scrolling for official images of the two LDWaffles and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers releasing throughout the month.

