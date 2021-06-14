Wu-Tang Clan member RZA has revealed when the upcoming season of Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga will begin airing. The legendary rapper told fans to expect a second season of the show by September in a new interview with HipHopDX.

“American Saga will start airing in September,” he told the outlet over the phone. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema."

He explained: “That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.”



Andrew Toth / Getty Images

The show is executive produced by RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Alex Tse. The fictional retelling of the Wu-Tang Clan's career stars Ashton Sanders as The RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, and Dave East as Method Man. Joey Bada$$ also has a recurring role in the series.

Wu-Tang Clan is scheduled to perform their first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 13. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

[Via]