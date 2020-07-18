The saga of Wu-Tang continues to grow and embed itself into history and culture. The Hulu series Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga was a hit, but fans are eagerly awaiting the new season. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Joey Bada$$, TJ Atoms, Johnell Young, and Siddiq Saunderson came together to form the legendary crew on the Hulu show, and now RZA has proclaimed that U-God will join the crew in season 2.

“Yes, he’s signed on for Season 2. He always was going to be part of it,” RZA to Variety. He also disclosed that U-God has been consulting on the show. Of course, due to the pandemic, RZA's schedule has been somewhat shaken up. “My writers’ room is being ran with Zoom," he explained. "We have to make three rooms. But we have a great team, and a good thing is that usually when you’re doing a TV series, you kind’ve gotta play catch-up because your scripts are behind. We will be ahead.”

Wu-Tang Clan began members RZA, Method Man, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, and Masta Killa. Cappadonna was inducted as an official member in the early 2000s. All of these members have been seen on screen except for U-God and Masta Killa. Cappadonna is briefly shown in prison with RZA's brother.