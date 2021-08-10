Rylo Rodriguez, the Mobile, Alabama rapper most commonly associated with rap superstar Lil Baby, under his 4PF record label, recently posted a message on his Instagram account that has fans pondering its true meaning. The Instagram story, which was a simply plain black background with white text sprawled across, said "Turning myself in this week," with zero clarification or follow-up.

It is evident from the wording of the caption that Rylo has caught some sort of heat and attention for an undisclosed criminal activity, but there hasn't been any clear indication yet as to what he could be alluding to, since the initial post went live. Things tend to move fast when you're in the music industry – Rylo was just spotted over the weekend shooting a music video with Lil Baby and EST Gee for the latter's song "5500 Degrees." Check out a behind-the-scenes video of that shoot below.

In a recent interview with comedian Druski following Lil Baby's Rolling Loud Miami performance, Rylo hinted that a new project was on the way. In 2020, he released G.I.H.F. (Goat In Human Form) which had features from Baby, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti and more.

Though not a lot is known at the moment, we're sure that more information about his legal issues will soon come to light. Stay tuned for updates.