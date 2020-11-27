Rylo Rodriguez Drops "G.I.H.F." Featuring Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, & More

Lil Baby's protege artist, Rylo Rodriguez, just released his debut solo album, "G.H.I.F." featuring Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Jackboy, and of course, Lil Baby himself — and let's just say, it is not for the weak.

The 17-track album title's acronym according to Rodriguez, stands for "goat in human form," so we can safely assume that he thinks quite highly of himself on this project. "My first solo project Goat in human form out now every where the streets been waiting on dis sh*t," he wrote on Instagram. The album managed to climb the rankings online quite quickly, to which Rodriguez replied on Instagram: "Let’s keep going up," urging fans to keep up the momentum.

It starts off with the album's title track, where Rodriguez is accompanied by a beautifully haunting, dark, grand piano loop. One giant takeaway from this project is how impressive the range of sounds are. Hats off to production for the eclectic use of instruments from song-to-song. Lyrically and flow-wise, Rodriguez has set the bar high for his for future projects.

This album is one of several collaborations he has done with Lil Baby, so it's no surprise that Rodriguez has become one of his artists — and by the sound of things, successfully.

Listen to the full album below.

Tracklist

1. G.H.I.F.

2. Dreaming

3. Hear This

4. Mutual (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

5. Real

6. Walk (feat. Lil Baby & 42 Dugg)

7. Home Run

8. SRT

9. Love Is Blind

10. Pony Tail

11. Body For Body

12. Don't Miss (feat. Jackboy)

13. Switched Up

14. Confession In Darkness

15. We Could Never Die

16. For Me (feat. Yo Gotti)

17. Outro



