Rylo Rodriguez Teams Up With Lil Baby & 42 Dugg For "Walk"

Upon dropping his debut solo project, G.I.H.F., Rylo Rodriguez gave his fans even more than they bargained for, releasing a colorful, gym-themed music video for his collaboration with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg, "Walk."

First and foremost, the song is a banger — no two ways about it. The energy is high from the jump, and seemingly only inclines as it plays on. It's very fitting that the music video takes place in a gym, because that would definitely be a good place to listen to this — when you're trying to hype yourself up to burn calories.

While this isn't the first collaboration Rodriguez has done with Lil Baby, it's certainly one of the most infectious — the kind of song that can lift your entire mood after one listen.

Watch the full video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hunnid bands and Birkin bags, my girl don't need no OnlyFans

I go crazy every shot I get, like this my only chance

I run through a million cash so much, I need another hand

I just hope the play not play with me, we gon' f*ck up the plan

I just heard he said he rich as me, I know he wish he was

Don't know what they kid gon' pull up in, I just keep switchin' up

I had racks before my buzz, if they know, they know what's up

Ain't too many n*ggas in Atlanta sold more bags than us