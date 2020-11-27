mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rylo Rodriguez Teams Up With Lil Baby & 42 Dugg For "Walk"

Ellie Spina
November 27, 2020 17:01
Walk
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Lil Baby & 42 Dugg

Rylo Rodriguez joins forces with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg to release "Walk" off of his brand new album "G.I.H.F."


Upon dropping his debut solo project, G.I.H.F., Rylo Rodriguez gave his fans even more than they bargained for, releasing a colorful, gym-themed music video for his collaboration with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg, "Walk."

First and foremost, the song is a banger — no two ways about it. The energy is high from the jump, and seemingly only inclines as it plays on. It's very fitting that the music video takes place in a gym, because that would definitely be a good place to listen to this — when you're trying to hype yourself up to burn calories.

While this isn't the first collaboration Rodriguez has done with Lil Baby, it's certainly one of the most infectious — the kind of song that can lift your entire mood after one listen.

Watch the full video below.

Quotable Lyrics:
Hunnid bands and Birkin bags, my girl don't need no OnlyFans
I go crazy every shot I get, like this my only chance
I run through a million cash so much, I need another hand
I just hope the play not play with me, we gon' f*ck up the plan
I just heard he said he rich as me, I know he wish he was
Don't know what they kid gon' pull up in, I just keep switchin' up
I had racks before my buzz, if they know, they know what's up
Ain't too many n*ggas in Atlanta sold more bags than us

Rylo Rodriguez
