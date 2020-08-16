Ryan Reynolds says he wants young people in Canada to stop partying amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He says British Columbia is “home to some of the coolest older people on Earth,” but doesn't want anyone to be killed because of the spread of COVID-19.

Woohae Cho / Getty Images

“Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is, of course, dangerous,” Reynolds said in an audio clip he posted on Twitter. “They probably don’t know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it, too. And, of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable.”

Reynolds was responding to John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, who asked Reynolds and Seth Rogen to encourage young people to take the pandemic seriously.

“My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable,” Reynolds said. “But here’s the thing, I hope that young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom or David Suzuki — or each other. Like, let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable.”

