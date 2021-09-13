Yesterday's season opener for the Washington Football Team was one to forget as the team fell to the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 20-16. While the game was close throughout, there is no doubt that the Chargers looked like the better team for the majority of the game. Fans were hoping for some heroics from the likes of new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick although unfortunately, injury problems got in the way.

At one point in the match, Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury and after some evaluation, it was determined that it would be better if he came out of the game entirely. This worries Washington Fans especially since Fitzpatrick was being given the keys to the starting job.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Fitzpatrick has suffered from a hip subluxation which means he is officially on the injured reserve. While he probably won't be out for the entire season, he is still going to have to miss a decent chunk of games, which forces the team to look towards their backups. There were rumblings that the team might go and get Cam Newton, although it remains unlikely that this happens.

This entire situation is an unfortunate one for the WFT especially since they came into the season with high hopes given the weakness of the NFL East. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the NFL world.