Over the last year or so, the Washington Football Team has been going through a massive rebrand. The team ditched its previous name as many felt like it was insensitive, and now, they go by the Washington Football Team. As a result of this change, the team has been looking for a new nickname that they can use for years to come. There have been various suggestions although as it stands, the team has yet to make a decision.

Recently, team president Jason Wright addressed the team's fans in a letter, where he gave an update on the search for a new name. As Wright explains, the team wanted to use the name "Warriors," however, after consulting with the Native American community, they decided to redirect their efforts towards another nickname.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

"Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes," Wright wrote. "Such an embrace of potentially Native-adjacent iconography and imagery would not represent a clear departure that many communities have so forcefully advocated for us to embrace, and that frankly, we set out to do when we started this process a year ago."

Wright then went on to say the team's name will help reflect the team's community in the best way possible and that they want to approach this name change with sensitivity. For now, the search is ongoing although this update shows that the team isn't content with being called the Washington Football Team, forever.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images