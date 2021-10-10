Russell Wilson is among the top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL, and he is one of the most valuable players to his own team. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that fans were devastated by his finger injury from Thursday night. The day after his injury took place, it was revealed that Wilson would have to miss up to two months of action as the injury is one that requires surgery.

Now, Geno Smith will be the team's starter, which isn't exactly a good thing when it comes to the team's playoff chances. Despite everything that has happened, Wilson remains eager to get back on the field, and now, he is getting some positive news about his finger.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is hope within the Seahawks organization that Wilson will only have to miss four weeks. The original prognosis was 6-8 weeks, but that has now been changed. Football players are warriors in their own right, and when it comes to healing injuries, they typically like to speedrun the process, so this news isn't all that surprising.

Of course, setbacks do happen, so it's important for Seahawks fans to remain cautiously optimistic here. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will provide more updates on Wilson as new information comes to light.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

