Russell Wilson found himself with a pretty gruesome injury last night as his Seattle Seahawks took on the Los Angeles Rams in Thursday Night Football. In the end, the Rams came away with the win, all while Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon in his middle finger. Wilson was replaced by the likes of Geno Smith, who for all intents and purposes, did a pretty fine job in that role.

All day today, fans have been curious about Wilson's status and whether or not he will be able to come back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, it's looking likely that Wilson will have to miss substantial time, as the ruptured tendon is something that requires surgery.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson is expected to miss at least a month, and that could even extend to two months as the surgery recovery could be extensive. While the injury didn't seem all that bad at first, it remains clear that it was significant enough for the quarterback to miss upwards of half of the season.

It will be interesting to see what the Seahawks do moving forward, as Smith isn't exactly looked at as starter material. Regardless, he has a huge opportunity in front of him, and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Stay tuned for more updates on this story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.