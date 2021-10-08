Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and the success of the Seattle Seahawks rides on his shoulders. The QB is always the most important position, although it is quite clear that the Seahawks need their starter more than any other team in the league. Without Wilson, this team is destined for failure, and last night was a good example of this.

The Seahawks were going up against the Los Angeles Rams, who are among the best teams in the league this season. While the game was close, Wilson got clipped in the hand by a defensive player, and it led to a bit of a gruesome injury in which his finger was bent in different directions. This forced him to come out of the game, where he was replaced by Geno Smith.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As you can see in the footage below, the injury was quite bad and if you're squeamish, it's definitely not easy to look at. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll eventually said that the injury was a badly sprained finger and that it's unclear whether or not Wilson will be good to go in time for the next game.

While Smith actually played alright in replacement of Wilson, the Seahawks still lost by a score of 26-17.

Wilson's condition is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL.