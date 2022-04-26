Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos just last month, and now, he is finally getting to work out with the team. The Broncos are now looking to pose a serious threat in the AFC West, and with Wilson as their quarterback, they have a very good shot at making a bit of a playoff run. Of course, the team still needs to add some pieces to really get there, but there is no denying that they are pretty good right now.

Wilson has fully embraced the Broncos since joining the organization, and the fans cannot wait to see what he does once he gets on the field. After all, he is a top 5 QB in the entire NFL, and some believe he could have an MVP year if he gets off to a strong start.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

As for his time with the Broncos, Wilson made some big steps yesterday as he got to take to the field in his Broncos gear for the very first time. In the video down below, you can see Wilson running onto a practice field in full uniform. He was wearing the all navy outfit with orange highlights, and it's clear that these colors suit Wilson well.

While the uniform might look good on Wilson, it still remains to be seen whether or not the Broncos will prove to be a good fit for Wilson, moving forward. Considering he is a Super Bowl winner, he will probably do just fine.