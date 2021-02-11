Russell Wilson has been with the Seattle Seahawks since the start of his career and back in 2014, he was able to win a Super Bowl with the franchise. Unfortunately for Wilson, he has been unsuccessful in winning that second Super Bowl, and over the past few years, it's become clear that the team isn't giving him a good enough offensive line to keep him protected. As a result, Wilson recently went on the Dan Patrick Show, where he called out the team for the lack of support.

This has led to a big firestorm as the Seahawks are reportedly upset with Wilson. In fact, Patrick recently came out and said that a source close to the situation told him the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks is "unsustainable." Now, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Seahawks are receiving a plethora of trade calls, as teams grow more interested in scooping Wilson away from Seattle.

So far, the Seahawks are remaining firm on the idea that they do not want to move Wilson, and will be keeping him for the long haul. Wilson has made numerous commitments to the city, and it would make sense for him to motivated to patch up the relationship ahead of next season.

The Seahawks have big improvements to make and with Wilson's discontent out in the open, the team will have to find a solution very quickly.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images