While Russell Wilson had a great start to last season, it quickly became clear that the Seattle Seahawks simply didn't have enough pieces to go far in the playoffs. Their defense was particularly suspect and their offensive line struggled mightily, which forced Wilson to scramble around, more often than not.

Recently, Wilson was on the Dan Patrick Show where the QB was asked about how he feels about the Seahawks. That's when Wilson voiced his displeasure with the team, stating that he got hit way too much last season.

Following this revelation, Patrick got word from people around the team that Wilson and the Seahawks are not on good terms. In fact, this could be spelling trouble for the future.

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick revealed. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to co-exist. . . . The current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

Interestingly enough, it was revealed last weekend that teams had called the Seahawks asking if Wilson was available, although the team immediately hung up the phone. With this latest news in mind, perhaps more teams will have the guts to start calling the Seahawks front office, especially if things get worse between the two sides.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

[Via]