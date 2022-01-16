Russell Westbrook says that Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is "entitled to his opinion" while responding to his recent criticism of the team. The Lakers are currently 21-22 and in 7th place in the Western Conference.

"I do not have a reaction," Westbrook said when asked about Johnson's recent comments.

He continued: "Magic's entitled to his opinion. And he's not here every day. He's not around us every day. He's not aware of what's going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. ... Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that's that."



Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

On Saturday, the Lakers suffered a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets. The blowout defeat marked the second-largest loss of LeBron James' career. This is also the first time since James' rookie season that his team has been below .500, 43 games into the season.

In response to the loss, Johnson wrote on Twitter that Lakers fans deserve a better effort.

"We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency," Magic Johnson tweeted. "Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better."

