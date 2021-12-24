LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers played the last-ever game at the Staples Center last night. Of course, they are staying in the arena, however, it will now be called the Crypto.com Arena. Fans were hoping for the team to actually do something productive as a send off for the Staples Center, but instead, they did the complete opposite and stunk the place up. The team was blown by the San Antonio Spurs, and it was yet another example of this team's lack of chemistry.

Interestingly enough, LeBron is now blaming this on the COVID-19 situation. As James told reporters, the lack of consistency in the lineup is what is to blame for the subpar chemistry. It's an interesting theory, albeit an understandable one given what the Lakers have been through.

"It's literally a crap shoot every time you take a test (to see who will be out in health and safety protocols)... we have no chemistry with any lineup... it's the truth," LeBron explained. Throughout this COVID situation, the Lakers have had to sign Isaiah Thomas in order to keep their lineup somewhat together. While Thomas has played well, it has not been enough to put the Lakers over the hump.

Now, the purple and gold are on a four-game losing streak, and it is going to take a Christmas miracle for them to get back on track.