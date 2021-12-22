Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost another game. This loss should not be a surprise to anyone when you consider that they fell to the Phoenix Suns who are one of the best teams in the entire league. With Anthony Davis out of the lineup, the Lakers just couldn't get anything going on offense, and the only one who seemed to be trying, was LeBron James who finished with 34 points.

Now, the Lakers are 16-16 which means they are the most average team you can imagine. Even with three superstars, they are struggling to get it done, and LeBron is well-aware of the team's shortcomings. After last night's game, LeBron told the media what they are going to have to do going forward if they don't want to sink any deeper.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Just stay together, stay together,” LeBron said via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “We know we’re in a rough patch right now with guys coming back from injury, with guys in and out of protocol. Guys that’s injured. So, let’s just stay together until we come whole, or as close to whole as possible. Obviously, we got a lot of guys out right now. But, I loved our fight, I thought we had a good fight tonight. We just couldn’t make enough plays.”

The Lakers are looking ahead to Christmas Day, where they will take on the Brooklyn Nets. It's not going to be easy, and in their current state, the Lakers probably have very little chance of winning.

