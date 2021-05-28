Russ Returns With New Song "Private" Featuring Rexx Life Raj

Keeping his weekly release campaign alive, Russ is back today with his 4th song in as many weeks. Following up last week's "3:15 (Breathe)” release, the ATL rapper decides to come through today and share his latest offering “Private” featuring Rexx Life Raj.

Speaking on the track, the Atlanta based rapper revealed that he’s had this song for a long time and was planning to drop it after "Best on Earth" back in October 2019 but held off because that single blew up unexpectedly, thanks particularly to Rihanna. “this was the song I was gonna drop after Best On Earth but then it went nuts so I never got around to it...special one!!” he tweeted out along with the song.

The slow tempo record finds Russ showing off his versatility and switching up his flows & cadence over production from !llmind. Take a close listen and let us know what you think! Look for more music to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

This is for me, it's been one week, and I'm in love

Gene Simmons livin', but this crazy what your kiss does

We ain't even flicked up, we be movin' Harriett

I might have to swap out my McLaren for a chariot