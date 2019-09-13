Russ Addresses His Haters On "Rent Free"

Russ has taken the negativity from his opposition and used it as motivation to craft his latest single, "Rent Free." The rapper has often shared inspirational messages on his social media pages in an effort to help his millions of followers switch their focus onto things that are productive, and it seems that "Rent Free" is yet another vessel.

On the track, Russ raps about how those that see themselves as his foes spend more time worried about what he's doing that paying attention to their own crumbling lives. It's easier to hate on somebody else who is busy elevating when you're unhappy with yourself or your surroundings.

Also on Russ's agenda is the release of his forthcoming inspirational book, IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD, that he previously shared would hit shelves on November 12. Until then, check out Russ's "Rent Free" and let us know if it's a bop.

Quotable Lyrics

Cuz they look into the mirror and see you first

You be f*ckin up their day before it starts

They don’t wanna go to work and drive that car

They don’t wanna see their mom and dad break up

They wanna see a million dollars when they wake up

They wanna have what you have they envy you

No matter how hard they try they can’t be you