Russ Delivers Message To Anyone Trying To Tell Him How To Live His Life

Often artists like to take to their social media pages and offer bits of advice or motivation for their followers, and on Friday Russ did just that. The rapper quickly hopped on Instagram Live to share his thoughts about people trying to tell others how to live their lives. Russ wanted to let his followers know that they should trust themselves before anyone else.

"They'll try and make you feel like you aren't you," he said. "It's like, b*tch, watch your muthaf*ckin' mouth and watch your tone and watch who you're talking to. You're not even you enough to f*ck with me yet. You know what I'm saying? It's like a lot people are not even them enough to f*ck with me yet. How are you gonna be talkin' to me about what I'm doin' [and] how I'm livin' my life, et cetera, when you are not even you enough to f*ck with me."

He continued, "Like, you are still scared of yourself. You're still scared of you going after something, your dreams. You're still scared of this...You're not even you enough yet to f*ck with me. What the f*ck are you talking about? You got some f*ckin' nerve to be talkin' to a self-actualized person when you still are still scared of your own motherf*ckin' shadow. Are you high, drunk, or stupid? Or all three? You're f*ckin' ridiculous. So, I'm just stopping by real quick to let motherf*ckas know. Listen, when in doubt, go back to yourself, trust yourself, and tell everyone else to suck ya motherf*ckin d*ck. Period." Then he abruptly ended his broadcast. Is he speaking facts?