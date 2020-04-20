As the quarantine continues to run its course, so too does it impact the artists that keep us entertained. Unfortunately, such has indeed proven to be the case for Run The Jewels. Having already completed their long-awaited fourth album, the aptly-titled RTJ4, it seemed like only a matter of time before we'd be getting our hands on the project. Yet now that coronavirus has gone and flipped the table, all bets are -- for the time being at least -- off.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

That doesn't mean its creators can't come through with some much-appreciated details in the meantime. Today, Killer Mike and El P hit up Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show to open up about the current state of the album. "It's just a pain in the ass because me and Mike really want to get this record to the people and so we're working our asses off to make sure that that happens as soon as we possibly can," says El, prompting Mike to offer a creative suggestion. "We're going to come to everybody's door like the census." "In hazmat suits," adds El -- safety first.

"Relentless, if that's what you want to hear," says Mike, describing the sound of the record, as well as its creative process. d. We relentlessly pushed through because there were songs where we both had different verses. We'd go for a month, meet back up and be like, "You know what? I don't like my last eight bars. I'm going back in to do it.'" El proceeds to lay out a key distinction between RTJ4 and its predecessor. "We weren't in the same mind frame as we were in [Run the Jewels 3]," he teases. "This one we were in a fiery place."

Keep an eye out for more news on Run The Jewel's upcoming album the minute it surfaces, and be sure to check out the latest single "Ooh La La." Are you excited for this one?

[via Apple Music]