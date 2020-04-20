RTJ 4
- NewsRun The Jewels Unleashes The Deluxe Version Of "RTJ4"Run The Jewels update "RTJ4" with instrumentals, their "Cyberpunk 2077" song, and new features from Royal Blood and Lil Wayne.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsRun The Jewels' "Ooh La La" Remixed By Mexican Institution Of SoundEl-P and Killer Mike's "Ooh La La" gets a new remix from the Mexican Institute Of Sound, featuring additional contributions from Santa Fe Klan. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRun The Jewels Live Their Lives Unapologetically On "Never Look Back"Run The Jewels never seem to disappoint when it comes to new music.By Alexander Cole
- NewsRun The Jewels, Pharrell, & Zach De La Rocha Speak Truth To Power On "JU$T"Run The Jewels have always been political and this new album couldn't have come at a better time.By Alexander Cole
- NewsRun The Jewels Pen A Powerful Message On "Walking In The Snow"Following the release of "RTJ4," Run The Jewels deliver a powerful message on "Walking In The Snow." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEl-P Debuts New "Run The Jewels 4" AnthemKiller Mike and El-P have something to say on the powerful "Run The Jewels 4" anthem "A Few Words For The Firing Squad."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKiller Mike Raps Powerful Bars About Police Brutality On "RTJ4"Following the tragic killing of George Floyd at the hands a police officer, Killer Mike showcases some poignant lyrics from "Run The Jewels 4." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRun The Jewels Promise New Album Is "Relentless"Run The Jewels might be waylaid by the pandemic, but that hasn't dulled their excitement for dropping their most "relentless" album yet. By Mitch Findlay