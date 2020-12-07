The former mayor of New York and current personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has been hospitalized for COVID-19 but says he feeling well and recovering quickly.

The Washington Post / Getty Images

“I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,” tweeted Giuliani. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes."

Giuliani, 76, has been traveling across the country on behalf of Donald Trump to contest the 2020 election results. He was most recently in Atlanta, Georgia for a Georgia state Senate hearing on the election. Afterward, he met supporters and took pictures without a mask.

Trump first revealed Giulani's positive test, Saturday, tweeting out his support for the former mayor: "Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Giuliani's son, Andrew, also added that his father is "is resting, getting great care and feeling well."

He added: "Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being."

[Via]