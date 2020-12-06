President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the Coronavirus just a month before the November 3rd election and while he ended up beating the virus, he was unable to defeat Joe Biden. Now, Trump is preparing for the inevitable as he has continuously lost his legal battles that have to do with alleged voter fraud and electing rigging from the Democrats. Almost every single key state has conducted their own recounts, and they have done nothing but confirm Biden's strength among the electorate.

Leading these election lawsuits is none other than Rudy Giuliani who has been Trump's lawyer throughout his presidency. Giuliani has made a fool of himself, at times, and now, Trump is revealing that the lawyer has been diagnosed with COVID-19, which means he could be out of action during a crucial time in the Trump campaign's legal battles.

"@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote.

Numerous people within Trump's team have tested positive for the virus over the last few months, including Kellyanne Conway and Kayleigh McEnany. The Trump team has downplayed the virus since the start of the pandemic, so these recent instances shouldn't come as a surprise.

Meanwhile, within Biden's first few days in office, he plans to instill a nationwide mask mandate, which would certainly help curb the spread of a virus that is infecting over 200,000 Americans every single day.

The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images