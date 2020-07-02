In hip-hop, the importance of longevity should not be undersold. In fact, it's pretty much essential in ensuring a long and healthy career, not to mention establishing a rapper's pedigree among his peers. For Royce Da 5'9", who has been in the game since the late nineties, consistency has been one of his biggest strengths as a lyricist; even going as far back as Rock City, it's clear that Nickle Nine has always been ahead of the curve lyrically speaking.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Today, The Allegory's creator took to Instagram to shine a light on some of the rappers he deems to be the most consistent in the game, a list of nine acts shared in no particular order. By his own assessment, Royce has Pusha T, Curren$y, Run The Jewels, himself, Conway, Griselda, Nipsey Hussle, Freddie Gibbs, Big K.R.I.T, and Tyler, The Creator. While it's not clear if he feels like any sort of order can be applied, it seems as if Royce is content with simply showing some love to his fellow lyricists.

Many rappers proceeded to flood his comment section with appreciation. E-40 vowed to one day make the list, while Jadakiss and Pusha T showed some love by way of emojis. Freddie Gibbs, who recently reached out to Royce for a collaboration, deemed Nickle "The God" for his selections. Clearly, these top tier rappers have nothing but appreciation for one another, and it's always nice to see the culture's creative elites stand as a united front. Shout out to Royce for sharing this post, and while we're at it, stay tuned for more news on his upcoming musical endeavors.