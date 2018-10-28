longevity
- MusicBoyz II Men's Shawn Stockman Is Done With Artists Flexing Jewelry, Cars, Cribs On Social MediaThe R&B legend says he's tired of seeing artists "not doing what it takes to have a longstanding career... It's all about optics, no soul, no conviction."By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain Says Younger Artists' Focus On Overnight Success Is "Super Disturbing"T-Pain says younger artists are too focused on momentary success over longevity.By Cole Blake
- MusicCalboy Reveals What Lil Wayne Told Him About Longevity In Hip-HopIf there is anyone who knows a thing or two about longevity, it would be Lil Wayne.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Shares Harsh Take On The Current Rap GameFreddie Gibbs takes to Twitter to criticize the lack of longevity plaguing the modern-day rap game. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDown With The Deluxe Edition TrendWhile the Deluxe Edition trend may seem innocent on the surface, the lingering side-effects may very well prove detrimental to an artist's longevity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Names His Most Consistent RappersRoyce Da 5'9" shows some love to some of the game's most consistent, a group that includes nothing but top tier lyricists. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWill Smith's Pop Culture Longevity: A Brief AnalysisWill Smith is a likeable, constantly relevant figure in Hollywood. How does he do it?By Samuel Allan
- MusicLil Nas X Defends His Gimmick: "Nobody Forcing Me To Wear Cowboy Hats"Lil Nas X comes to his own defense like a real Cowboy ought to.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Is Asked To "Pass The Torch" To Younger TalentTwitter shut it down with the quickness.By Zaynab
- SportsRob Gronkowski Hasn't Thought About Return To Patriots Next SeasonThe Super Bowl-winning tight end's future is still uncertain.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki For 6th All-TIme In NBA Scoring"If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."By Devin Ch