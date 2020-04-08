By now, you're likely familiar with Tory Lanez's wildly-popular and admittedly x-rated-adjacent "Quarantine Radio," a boredom-killing escape that brings both celebrities and twerking women into the forefront. Yesterday was supposed to be the biggest episode yet, with Tory promising no shortage of debauchery to help cure the lingering cabin fever. Unfortunately, Lanez quickly found himself being hit with the ban-hammer, which likely occurred after a woman clenched a glass of milk between her butt cheeks and proceeded to pour said milk all over said butt cheeks.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Faster than you can say "healthy bone development," Tory quickly found his livestream being brought to a swift and decisive end. Even after bringing a record-breaking audience to the platform, Instagram still felt compelled to abide by their terms and guidelines and hit Tory with another temporary ban. Following Tory's public lamentation and "Free Tory" movement, Royce Da 5'9" took to his own page to scold Instagram with his two cents.

"How dare you," he begins. "All the content we’ve been giving to this platform? We need our own whole damn eco system, this shit all twisted around." Following Royce's comment, Charlamagne Tha God slid through to emphasize Nickle's point. "This. is. Not. Our. Platform," writes Tha God. "We should be using this to build up our own platform which is all Teddy Riley was trying to say earlier this week." Even YBN Cordae fired off a "facts" in the name of moral support.

At this point, it seems as if Tory Lanez's latest brainchild has simply gotten too hot for Instagram, as it were. It seems likely that he'll need to look elsewhere should he desire to keep the twerk contests flowing, though few platforms admittedly boast the massive reach of IG. Maybe Royce and Charlamagne should link up and invest in a solution -- after all, what does chaos breed if not opportunity?