Roy Woods Is Feeling "Bad Bad" On His Latest Release

Roy Woods is gearing up for the arrival of his highly anticipated Mixed Emotions LP with a new single this Friday, called "Bad Bad" via OVO Sound.

The three-minute and 39-second-long title was built around bass-heavy percussion that can only be described as "dark," though it's elevated by sultry guitar notes. "The song captures the feeling of someone special slipping through your fingers," much like the accompanying music video, as a press release notes.

"It's a song about when I learned to feel love again but realized that I wasn't ready for what that came with," the Canadian explained. "I fell for them and they fell for me, but we just couldn't be."

"Bad Bad" follows the arrival of May's very successful "Insecure" and will appear on Mixed Emotions, due out on August 5th – five years after Woods shared his critically acclaimed debut album, Say Less, which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Stream the new single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't, don't let me keep you (Don't let me keep you)

We live odd lives that won't equal

Leavin', like tell me right before the prequel

Or you could pull up on me for the sequel