As an internationally recognized celebrity, everything Kanye West does is analyzed under a microscope. It isn't only fans or random commentators who have shared their opinions about West, as his fellow celebrities regularly weigh in about his mental health, his music, or the business moves the rap mogul makes. The latest public figure to chime in about Kanye's personal life is comedian Rosie O'Donnell who sparked backlash after her tweet to Ye included a mention of his late mother, Donda West.



The death of Kanye's mother was sudden, unexpected, and a tragedy. Kanye has spoken about the mental and emotional struggles he's faced following his mother's passing, and people believe that Rosie shouldn't have included the mention in her message. Ye shared a tweet showing the list of his ballot-approved states, and Rosie replied, "ye - u must take ur meds - save urself - get balanced - if ur mom was here she would say that to u - with so much love."

Rosie O'Donnell was swiftly called out for her tweet, but Ye hasn't responded. Check out a few highlights below.