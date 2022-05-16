Rosalía is the latest star to be tapped by Kim Kardashian for one of her SKIMS campaigns. As Page Six reports, the Motomami artist's appearance marks the brand's first bilingual endeavour and finds her rocking everything from sleek black lingerie to comfy cozy biker shorts and bralettes.

"I love SKIMS," the Spanish singer shared in a press release. "They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I'm so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection which is my fave."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The company's founder shared kind words about Rosalía at the same time, stating, "[Her] willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration for me."

Kardashian explained that the campaign's intent is to convey "the energy and confidence that Rosalía brings to the world," not only with her music but with her bold personality as well.





Just last month, the mother of four hired a host of legends – Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio – to pose for her Fits Everybody campaign, and before that, she recruited Iman Shumpert and his with Teyana Taylor, whose super hot photoshoot didn't take long to get the internet talking.





Earlier this year, Rosalía bared even more of her body on the cover of her Motomami record, which arrived on March 18th – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

