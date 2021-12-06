Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert starred in the newest campaign for Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, SKIMS, to debut the brand's new unisex pieces. Included in the collection are the Onesie, Cozy Knit Jogger and Cozy Knit Pullover.

“I had so much fun shooting the new SKIMS Cozy collection with my family—Iman, Junie and Rue had the best time and totally stole the show,” said Teyana Taylor. “I live in this collection and love that SKIMS now has matching sets for the whole family.”



Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Taylor and Shumpert's children, Junie and Rue, also starred in photos for the Cozy collection.

“The whole family loves the new Cozy collection from SKIMS,” Iman Shumpert added. “I hope everyone is ready to receive the same holiday gift from us this year—Cozy sets for all!”

Kardashian and SKIMS recently collaborated with Italian luxury house, Fendi, for a new collection that sold $1,000,000 in the first minute after releasing. Nicki Minaj showed off a two-piece set from the collection on her Instagram page in November.

Earlier this year, SKIMS was valued at $1.6 billion. Kardashian launched the brand in 2019

The new Cozy collection will be available on December 7.

Check out the pieces here.

