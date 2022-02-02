Many people know 28-year-old singer-songwriter Rosalía from hits like "Con Altura," "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi," and "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE," and now, she's giving her followers some serious cause for celebration as she announces that new music is on the way in the near future.

On Tuesday, February 1st, the Sant Cugat del Vallès-born vocalist shared a super sultry picture to her Instagram feed, revealing that the cover art for her forthcoming album sees her wearing nothing but a bulky black helmet on her head.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Madre miiiiia aquí tenéis la portada de MOTOMAMI y este viernes adivina k nuevo tema se vieneee," she wrote in her native language, also translating it to "Omg here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and guess what new song is coming this Fridayyyy."

In front of a white background, Rosalía's body stands out in stark contrast. Spray paint has been strategically used to cover her midsection, and each of her hands has been placed over her breasts and crotch, with additional scribbles added on for further coverage.

As Uproxx reports, we've already received one single from the upcoming record – "LA FAMA," which features Canadian hitmaker The Weeknd. Translated to English, the "Die For You" hitmaker sings "Fame is a bad lover and she won't truly love you / It's too treacherous, and as she comes, she goes away / She knows she'll be jealous, I'll never trust her / If you want to, sleep with her, but don't you dare marry her," on the chorus.

Check out the cover for MOTOMAMI below, and look out for Rosalía's new single arriving on streamers this Friday.





