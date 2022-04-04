Kim Kardashian continues to expand her SKIMS empire. On Monday, April 4th, the 41-year-old unveiled her latest collection, titled 'Fit Everybody' which launched on her website earlier today.

"When we were developing the 'Fits Everybody' collection, it was with the intention to create underwear that would perfectly fit everybody," the KUWTK star explained, as per PEOPLE. "To do this, we updated a fabric traditionally used as a 'one size fits all' and made it in our nine sizes."

Presley Ann/Getty Images

She went on to share that the fabric will "stretch to twice its size without ever losing shape," allowing your body to be moulded in the "softest, comfiest way." Kardashian added, "I really believe that when we feel comfortable we're more confident and are able to show up as the best versions of ourselves."

As is tradition, the socialite tapped a handful of famous faces to appear in her latest campaign, all of whom have the title of 'Victoria's Secret Angel' somewhere on their resume.





Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio all stripped down to their SKIMS for the brand's latest photoshoot, which has since made its way onto Kardashian's Instagram feed, along with a sweet backstory.

"OK so I wasn't supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign," she revealed in the caption, "but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic."





While her shapewear brand continues to find success, the mother of four recently announced via social that – starting May 1st – her KKW Fragrance line will temporarily go offline as she works on a rebrand, removing the West moniker; read more about that here, and let us know what you think of the latest SKIMS photos in the comments below.

[Via]